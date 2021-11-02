UrduPoint.com

China-Pakistan Friendship Square Inaugurated In Wuhan, China

Pakistan Friendship Square, first of its kind in China, was inaugurated in Wuhan, Hubei province on Tuesday

BEIJING, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) ::Pakistan Friendship Square, first of its kind in China, was inaugurated in Wuhan, Hubei province on Tuesday.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and representatives of Hubei provincial government and Wuhan city jointly attended the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Haque said,"China-Pakistan Friendship Square reflects the great affinity and solidarity, deep love, trust and respect between our two countries and peoples."� In response to this friendship square, Pakistan will launch a China-Pakistan Friendship Square in Karachi soon, he added.

Ambassador Haque said that Sindh province Pakistan and Hubei province of China, Karachi and Wuhan, as well as Kahuta Punjab, Pakistan and Yiling district, Yichang, Hubei province would sign agreement to establish sister province and cities relationship respectively, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Pakistani sides and Chinese institutes and enterprises based in Hubei would also sign cooperation agreements later today.

"It is unprecedented to sign so many sister cities agreement and memorandum of understanding in various fields in one day," the ambassador added.

Ambassador Haque once met with Ying Yong, head of Hubei Province, China in April 2021. The two sides pledged to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture, economy and trade, education, and science and technology.

This visit is to implement the cooperation. It is also to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

