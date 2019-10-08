China, Pakistan Have 'Broad Consensus' on Political, Trade Cooperation - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Pakistani Imran Khan agreed Tuesday to strengthen cooperation in politics , trade and regional issues of mutual interest, a senior Chinese diplomat said.

Khan has begun a two-day visit to China. This is his third trip to the country since he took office last year.

"The sides discussed political cooperation, economic matters, a plan to build a Chinese-Pakistani economic corridor, regional and global issues of mutual interest and reached a broad consensus," Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui told reporters.

The ministers agreed to deepen trade, financial and economic ties between their countries and signed deals on cooperation in such areas as media, cultural heritage protection and seawater desalination.

Li also praised Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism, saying China appreciated the sacrifices it had made. He promised Islamabad Beijing's help in implementing its action plan to crack down on terror, according to the diplomat.