China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute established

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The 4th Exchange Mechanism Conference of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Consortium of Universities was held on Friday.

The Conference was held simultaneously through online and on-site modes at Peking University, Beijing and National University of Sciences and Technology, Islamabad. Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Federal Education and Profession Training; Du Yubo, President, China Association of Higher Education; Prof Qiu Shuiping, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chair of the University Council, Peking University; Dr Shaista Sohail, Executive Director, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan; Nong Rong, Ambassador of China Pakistan; and Moin ul Haque, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, attended the Conference along with other dignitaries.

The CPEC Consortium of Universities was established in 2017 with 19 (10 Pakistani and 9 Chinese) universities. Currently, the membership of the Consortium stands at 83 (61 Pakistani and 22 Chinese) universities.

The Consortium's rapid progress marks a renewed beginning of educational cooperation leading to industrial, business, infrastructural, cultural and socioeconomic cooperation between the two brotherly countries of China and Pakistan.

The successful completion of the 4th Exchange Mechanism Conference is especially significant not only because it was held under the challenging times of the global COVID-19 pandemic, but also because it was held in a year when both countries are celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

During the Conference, the China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute was also established. The Institute will further facilitate high-end higher education research in both countries focusing on mutual priority areas of scientific, economic, agricultural, educational and socioeconomic development under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Annual Development Reports of 2019-20 were also presented on the occasion by the respective Chinese and Pakistani Secretariats of the Consortium. Goals and targets for the next were also outlined.

During the Conference, parallel thematic sessions were also held covering various areas of mutual cooperation, including Promotion of Collaborative Research; Curriculum Designing; Instructional Content and Assessment Methodologies; Teaching Reform and Talents Training; and CPEC-related Industrial, Agricultural, Energy and Educational Cooperation.