China, Pakistan Ink Landmark Leather Industry Pact, Boosting Sino-Pak Collaboration, Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) China Leather Industry Association (CLIA) and Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) have signed a memorandum of cooperation at the conclusion of the All China Leather Exhibition in Shanghai, representing a new milestone in high-level Sino-Pak leather industrial collaboration.

This is the first time CLIA signed an agreement with Pakistani counterparts. Under this memorandum, the two sides will strengthen links, send trade delegations to each other, enhance cooperation between enterprises, and participate in expos of leather industry, China Economic Net reported.

Leather industry plays a crucial role in Pakistan’s economy as it is one of the topmost foreign exchange earners for the country. It’s widely recognized that China and Pakistan are complementary in leather industry.

Through cooperation with China such as establishing joint ventures, modern Chinese technologies can be used to improve Pakistan’s leather processing and product quality while Pakistan offers unique advantages of abundant raw materials, low labor costs, etc.

Recently, the interactions between China and Pakistan in leather industry have been increasingly close. In August, China-Pakistan Footwear B2B Meeting and China-Pakistan Footwear Industry Expo were held in Lahore. During the same period, a Chinese delegation comprised of representatives from the Association of Guangdong Shoes Manufacturers, Guangdong Footwear Materials Industry Association, visited Pakistan to explore future cooperative possibilities.

