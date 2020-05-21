UrduPoint.com
China-Pakistan Iron Clad Friendship Remains Firm As Rock In Past 69 Years: Zhao Lijian

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:09 PM

A Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Thursday offered congratulations on 69th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations and said that the iron clad friendship between the two countries had stood test of changing international landscape and remained firm as a rock

"Today marks the 69th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations. I offer congratulations," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said while responding to a question from APP during his regular briefing.

Zhao Lijian who had served in the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad as the deputy head of mission before joining as the spokesperson and played a key role in further developing relations between Pakistan and China said, "I had the pleasure of working in Pakistan. Before leaving the country, I said that Pakistan stole my heart." The spokesperson said, "I believe it shows the deep rooted friendship between our two countries." Terming China and Pakistan as the all weather strategic cooperative partners, he observed that in the past 69 years, the relationship between the two countries had stood the test of changing international landscape and had remained firm as a rock.

"In recent years, we had high level development of financial relation with enhancing political mutual trust and smooth and fruitful progress in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other areas in face of COVID-19," he added.

"We are still together and helped each other out following our fine traditional of mutual assistance in times of difficulties and our iron clad friendship is further elevated in joint fight," he said and added, in future, the Chinese side had every confidence in the development of bilateral relations.

He said that China would continue to put Pakistan a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and work together for high quality CPEC development.

"We will maintain in close coordination and communication in major international and regional affairs and turn this relationship into a model of building a community of shared future for mankind and bring benefits for our two people," he added.

Pakistan and China established formal diplomatic relations on May 21,1951. Pakistan became the first Muslim and third non-Communist country to recognize the People's Republic of China in 1950.

