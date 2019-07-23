China, Pakistan partners in progress: Speaker National Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said relations between China and Pakistan were unparalleled and complementing each other in various spheres.

He said these relations were based on shared geopolitical, economic, historical and strategic interests and both the countries had always stood with each other at difficult times.

He expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Yao Jing who called on him at Parliament House.

The Speaker said China and Pakistan were partners in progress and the ongoing collaboration in diverse sectors through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would usher in prosperity for both the countries.

The Speaker said Special Economic Zones being established under the CPEC would further generate economic activity in the country. He suggested for enhancing interaction between business communities of both the countries to further strengthen the existing business relations.

Asad Qaiser said Pakistan's economy was an agrarian economy and had a crucial role in the economy of the country. He said he had constituted a Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture which had been mandated to discuss and make recommendation for strengthening agriculture sector.

He suggested for interaction between Committees on Agriculture from both sides so as to share experiences and enhance collaboration in agriculture sector. Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said strong and prosperous Pakistan was the real strength of China.

He said Pakistan had an un-rivalled importance in Chinese foreign policy and the leadership of both countries had variously demonstrated an unflinching resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He said CPEC would undoubtedly benefit not only China and Pakistan, but the whole region.

While congratulating the Speaker on smooth conduct of elections in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ambassador said that mainstreaming of the tribal belt of Pakistan was a historic step of the present government.

He said China would extend maximum support for infrastructure development and provision of educational and health facilities in those districts. He also reiterated Chinese government's support to Pakistan at all international and regional forums.

He thanked for the support of Pakistan to China in winning post of head of United Nations' food and Agriculture Organization.