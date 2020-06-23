China, Pakistan partners in progress: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Tuesday said relations between China and Pakistan were unparalleled and complementing each other in various spheres.

He said these relations were based on shared geopolitical, economic, historical and strategic interests and both the countries had always stood with each other at difficult times.

He expressed these views while talking to the ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Yao Jing who called on him here.

The speaker said China and Pakistan were partners in progress and the ongoing collaboration in diverse sectors through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would usher in prosperity for both the countries.

The speaker said special economic zones being established under the CPEC would further generate economic activity in the country.

He suggested for enhancing interaction between business communities of both the countries to further strengthen the existing business relations.

He also suggested for enhancing interaction and cooperation between Parliamentary Friendship Groups and Commerce and Agriculture Committees of both the Parliaments.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said coronavirus pandemic had affected the world and Pakistan in particular, causing a dent to the progressing economy of the country.

He said global pandemic had affected livelihoods of people specially the underprivileged segments, however, immediate steps taken by the government through its emergent cash and food assistance had mitigated their problems to some extent.

He said that Pakistan immensely valued Chinese medical support in the time of crisis.

He vowed to extend such cooperation to each other in hour of need in future too. Later, the Chairman Selyani Welfare Trust Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooqi and his team joined the meeting.

Apprising the ambassador about the philanthropic activities of Selyani Welfare Trust under the stewardship of Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooqi, the speaker said Selyani Welfare Trust had been actively engaged in relief and rehabilitation activities throughout its countrywide network in natural calamities and catastrophes.

He said they had been partner to the prime minister's initiative of shelter homes and provision of food to the destitute.

He said since Chinese government was working in social sector development, therefore, purpose was to connect non-governmental and philanthropic organizations like Selyani Welfare Trust to supplement the Chinese efforts.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said strong and prosperous Pakistan was the real strength of China.

He said Pakistan had an unrivalled importance in Chinese foreign policy and the leadership of both countries had variously demonstrated an unflinching resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He said that parliamentary interaction could strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and cooperation.

He said CPEC would undoubtedly benefit not only China and Pakistan, but the whole region.

He appreciated efforts of the speaker and said Chinese embassy would definitely like to involve local development partners for enhancing its social welfare outreach besides mobilizing Chinese companies operating in Balochistan.

Later, the representatives of Selyani Welfare Trust apprised about their scope of activities. He informed that his organization was working for provision of free food, medical healthcare, education and skill development to marginalized segments of the society. He briefed them about the ongoing electrification and skill development work in Balochistan.