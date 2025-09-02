Open Menu

China-Pakistan Partnership A Model For Peace, Cooperation: Shi Yuanqiang

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 10:35 PM

China-Pakistan partnership a model for peace, cooperation: Shi Yuanqiang

Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan, Shi Yuanqiang, on Tuesday said that the China-Pakistan partnership serves as a model for peace and cooperation among nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan, Shi Yuanqiang, on Tuesday said that the China-Pakistan partnership serves as a model for peace and cooperation among nations.

Addressing the “China-Pakistan Children’s Painting Competition on Peace,” held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Shi stressed that history had shown aggression, and fascism can never defeat the will of peace-loving nations.

“Peace is humanity’s most precious asset. The China-Pakistan partnership demonstrates that mutual trust, respect, and shared sacrifices can build lasting stability and friendship,” he said.

He said China and Pakistan had always stood by each other in difficult times and continue to work together in advancing regional peace, stability, and development. Initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he added, not only strengthen economic bonds but also lay the foundation for peace through shared prosperity.

He said cultural and educational exchanges, such as children’s art competitions, play a vital role in promoting mutual understanding and nurturing a culture of peace from a young age.

“These paintings reflect the purest desire of our children for harmony, friendship, and a future without war. Their vision should inspire us to redouble efforts to protect peace,” he remarked.

He reaffirmed that China would continue to join hands with Pakistan to safeguard peace, promote development, and uphold the principles of fairness and justice in international relations.

Shi said that the historic victory was not only a triumph for the Chinese nation but also for the global struggle against fascism and aggression.

“The memory of this victory teaches us that peace is the most precious value for humankind. Upholding justice, opposing aggression, and working together for development are the duties of every generation,” he said.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment by both nations to strengthen cultural ties and promote global peace through the spirit of their “ironclad friendship.”

The event was hosted by the China Cultural Center in Pakistan and organized by the Pakistan Chinese education Association. The event is co-sponsored by the China-Pakistan Education Institute and University of the Punjab.

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif t ..

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture dis ..

9 minutes ago
 Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motor ..

Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln

9 minutes ago
 DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 R ..

DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan re ..

Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public s ..

9 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Ma ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water ..

9 minutes ago
 ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditiou ..

ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan

13 minutes ago
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for A ..

KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims

13 minutes ago
 Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

13 minutes ago
 Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in ..

Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly

13 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermae ..

Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders p ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders province-wide celebrations of E ..

2 seconds ago
 TikToker abduction case: accused sent on 5-day phy ..

TikToker abduction case: accused sent on 5-day physical remand after confession

4 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan