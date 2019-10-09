UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China , Pakistan Position On Kashmir Issue Is Very Clear: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:16 PM

China , Pakistan position on Kashmir issue is very clear: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said position of Pakistan and China is very clear on Kashmir issue and China has adopted Pakistan historical stance.He said this while talking about Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan visit to China

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said position of Pakistan and China is very clear on Kashmir issue and China has adopted Pakistan historical stance.He said this while talking about Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan visit to China.

He held ties between Pakistan and China are of such nature that both countries take each other into confidence on every turn.He pointed out that Pakistan and China moved forward under joint strategy on August 16.

Joint strategy was adopted in Human Rights Council meeting at Geneva.He remarked CPEC and trade and economic cooperation related matters came under discussion with Chinese leadership.He stated Chinese president Xi Jinping was proceeding to India on a short visit and it was imperative to meet him before his departure to India.A set of important issues including CPEC, Kashmir issue and regional security situation were discussed with Chinese leadership during PM Imran Khan visit to China, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi China Visit CPEC Geneva August Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

NAB neither recognizes courts nor law of land: Bil ..

47 seconds ago

Youth dies, commits suicide over family dispute

51 seconds ago

SDF Calls for 'No-Fly Zone' in Northeast Syria Aft ..

55 seconds ago

Trials to select national team for FIH Olympic Qua ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Security Service Debunks Fake Charity Grou ..

20 minutes ago

ANF Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sana Ull ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.