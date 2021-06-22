China, Pakistan sharing human community of common destiny: Yuan Jianmin

Pakistanis give us oil when there is a shortage of oil and supply us food when there is a shortage of food

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistanis give us oil when there is a shortage of oil and supply us food when there is a shortage of food. They always try their best to give a hand when Chinese faces difficulties and obstacles, said Yuan Jianmin, Counselor of the People's Government of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and Vice President of the Xinjiang People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

In my opinion, where does the human community of common destiny start? It starts between the friendship of China and Pakistan. Having more than 30 years of friendship with Pakistan and crossing the China-Pakistan border for more than 270 times, Yuan Jianmin moves forward with his mission and always receives the selfless help and support from Pakistani military and civilians.

From participating in the boundary demarcation between China and Pakistan in the 1980s, to serving as the commander-in-chief of the earthquake rescue in northern Pakistan in 2005, and then crossing the Western Route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, there are countless stories between Yuan Jianmin and the neighboring country. Now he serves as the Counselor of the People's Government of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and the Vice President of the Xinjiang People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

On the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, China Economic Net conducted an exclusive interview with him.

At the border of Xinjiang and Pakistan, there is the highest pass in the world-the Khunjerab pass, which is located in the Pamirs and the Tashkurgan Tajik Autonomous County of Kashgar (hereinafter referred to as "Tajik county"). It is the county that Yuan voluntarily go to help reconstruction of Xinjiang.

After graduating from High School in Taizhou city, Jiangsu province in 1975, he decided to go to the most difficult place in China.

I kept herding sheep for three years in a pasture at an altitude of 4,300 meters. What moved me the most at that time was the senior Tajik grandmother who give me eggs which are for her grandson.4 eggs can be exchanged for a small piece of brick tea. A small piece of brick tea is enough for a family of 5 to make milk tea for a week. It can be seen that the eggs at that time are precious. They boiled the eggs and put them in their clothes and warmed them by their body temperature just to give me warm eggs.Treated like a family member made Yuan vowed to give back to Xinjiang.

After three-year Xinjiang reconstruction assistance, Yuan went to the party school in Xinjiang and returned to Tajik county after graduation. In September 1986, Yuan was elected as the deputy magistrate head by a large number of votes.

There is a painting outside my meeting room, painted by a famous sculptor. He went to Tajik county and the local residents told him that I was their son. He was inspired and had this painting. Every time Yuan mentioned Tajik county and the people, he had tears in his eyes. "I have received many honors in my life, and the most cherished honor in my heart is the evaluation of the people calling me "the son of Xinjiang people." Yuan witnessed in the border demarcation between China and Pakistan. From the signing of the protocol to open the Khunjerab pass in 1982, to the opening of the port to a third country in 1985, and to the full opening up later, Yuan participated in the whole process, which also became the beginning of his indissoluble bond with Pakistan.