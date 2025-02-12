China-Pakistan Sports Carnival Held At NUML
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) China Media Group (CMG) in collaboration with National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and the Embassy of China, successfully organized the China-Pakistan Sports Carnival to commemorate the ongoing Asian Winter Games 2025 in Harbin, China.
The event aimed to promote people-to-people ties through sports, aligning with the vision of fostering bilateral cooperation, youth engagement and sustainable sports infrastructure.
The objectives of the event were to strengthen China-Pakistan cooperation in sports and encourage youth participation in athletic activities.
The carnival featured competitive games between Chinese students and embassy staff against NUML students in Kabaddi, Ping Pong, Badminton, Tug of War, and Sack Race. NUML students secured victories in Ping Pong and Badminton, while Team China triumphed in Tug of War.
A thrilling Kabaddi match was played between NUML and Iqra University, with Iqra clinching the win after a close contest.
Speaking at the event, Rector NUML, Major General (R) Shahid Mahmood Kayani HI(M), emphasized the importance of sports in fostering a healthy mind and body alongside academics.
He underscored the role of sports in strengthening international ties, stating that NUML has been instrumental in cementing people-to-people ties between China and Pakistan.
He praised the Chinese students learning urdu at NUML, calling them ambassadors of Pakistan.
Highlighting Pakistan-China friendship as "deeper than the sea and sweeter than honey," he urged Pakistani youth to learn from China's development model.
The Cultural Attache of the Chinese Embassy, Mr Chen Peng, welcomed President Asif Ali Zardari’s participation in the opening ceremony of Asian Winter Games 2025 in Harbin.
He commended the record number of athletes competing in the games, including those from Pakistan, and expressed best wishes for all participants.
He noted that beyond language, sports serve as a universal connector, bringing nations and people closer together. He reaffirmed that China-Pakistan friendship continues to grow stronger with each passing day.
Director CMG, Ms Musarrat, an alumna of NUML, highlighted the significance of the Asian Winter Games and the organization of the China-Pakistan Sports Carnival at NUML. She described President Zardari’s participation in the inauguration ceremony of Winter Games as a symbol of enduring friendship between the two countries.
The event concluded with the distribution of certificates and prizes to the winners and runner-ups, marking a successful celebration of sportsmanship, friendship, and collaboration between China and Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..
UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman
Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister
AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye
Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025
Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..
At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..
President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon
Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025
Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
China-Pakistan Sports Carnival held at NUML3 minutes ago
-
Agricultural Insurance essential amid climate change: Murtaza Ali Shah3 minutes ago
-
NTUF distributes helmets and rearview mirrors3 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib pays surprise visit to PS Koral3 minutes ago
-
Resolving public grievances police top priority; says IGP14 minutes ago
-
2 'dacoits' arrested14 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest 23 criminals, Seize Drugs & illegal weapons14 minutes ago
-
Man dies while cleaning pistol23 minutes ago
-
DC Safiullah Gondal made surprise visit to Government Elementary School Bihar Colony23 minutes ago
-
CUST student delegation visits Islamabad police operations division24 minutes ago
-
GCWUF convocation on Feb 2124 minutes ago
-
A condolence meeting of Human Rights and Welfare Council Registered held24 minutes ago