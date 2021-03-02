China-Pakistan ties force for regional, world peace: Amb. Munir Akram

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Commemorating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China, Ambassador Munir Akram has said that the relationship was a force for peace and stability in the region and beyond.

"This relationship has withstood the vicissitudes of time and enjoys the full support of our peoples at all levels," the Pakistani envoy to the UN said in a message to the community members.

"It (relationship) is marked by warmth, mutual respect and win-win cooperation," Ambassador Akram said.

"It is a force for peace, stability and development in the region and beyond.

"As we commence the commemoration of 70 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations, we recommit ourselves to work with our Chinese brothers and sisters to promote regional and global peace and prosperity, uphold the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, strengthen international cooperation and the United Nations system and realize a better future for all humanity," he added.