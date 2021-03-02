UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China-Pakistan Ties Force For Regional, World Peace: Amb. Munir Akram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:10 PM

China-Pakistan ties force for regional, world peace: Amb. Munir Akram

Commemorating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China, Ambassador Munir Akram has said that the relationship was a force for peace and stability in the region and beyond

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Commemorating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China, Ambassador Munir Akram has said that the relationship was a force for peace and stability in the region and beyond.

"This relationship has withstood the vicissitudes of time and enjoys the full support of our peoples at all levels," the Pakistani envoy to the UN said in a message to the community members.

"It (relationship) is marked by warmth, mutual respect and win-win cooperation," Ambassador Akram said.

"It is a force for peace, stability and development in the region and beyond.

"As we commence the commemoration of 70 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations, we recommit ourselves to work with our Chinese brothers and sisters to promote regional and global peace and prosperity, uphold the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, strengthen international cooperation and the United Nations system and realize a better future for all humanity," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations China All

Recent Stories

'Money is everything in IPL,' says Dale Steyn

25 minutes ago

Football power by 2050? China dream totters on sha ..

3 minutes ago

Iraq receives first Covid vaccines, gift from Chin ..

3 minutes ago

PNCA to hold Puppet show tomorrow

3 minutes ago

State institutions including judiciary, ECP workin ..

3 minutes ago

15 kg hash seized on arrested in sialkot

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.