China, Pakistan to act together to address challenges of earth: Moin ul Haque

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque on Friday said China and Pakistan were committed to acting together to address the challenges faced by the planet Earth.

The ambassador, in a video message to China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation (CBCGDF) on the Earth Day, said, "Our bilateral development agenda, especially the current phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, aligns with the vision of Green Silk Road, focuses on high quality development and pays close attention to environmental protection." Pakistan, he said, on its part also "stays committed to playing its due role in undertaking proactive climate action. We are ready to contribute more than our share to protect our invaluable planet and help it heal from centuries of neglect." In terms of cooperation with Pakistan on environmental protection, CBCGDF has made a lot of efforts, China Economic Net reported.

CBCGDF scientists have extensive communication and exchanges with Pakistan academy of Engineering and colleges and universities, and expect to cooperate with them in environmental conservation, green economic corridor and biodiversity protection, so as to improve the well-being of both Chinese and Pakistanis.

"Science community plays an important role in promoting people-to-people exchanges and international cooperation," said Linda Wong, Deputy Secretary-General of CBCGDF.

For example, he said, a team of Chinese scientists led by Wenjiang Huang were helping Pakistan enhance the country's food security through sharing data of monitoring and assessment of desert locusts in Africa and Asia. "And CBCGDF also pushes forward the communication between students from both countries."