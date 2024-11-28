China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG

The Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Karachi, Yang Yundong Wednesday stated that under the guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperation will continue to deepen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Karachi, Yang Yundong Wednesday stated that under the guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperation will continue to deepen.

He said the recent visit to Pakistan by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, following Prime Minister Shehbaz's visit to Beijing, exemplifies this high-level cooperation. During media briefing at Chinese Consulate, here, Yang Yundong said currently, China-Pakistan iron-clad friendship is everlasting and ever-refreshing.

The Pakistan-China relationship is of strategic significance and both sides firmly support each other’s core interests and development paths, the China-Pakistan relationship has always been a priority in China’s foreign relations. Any attempt to disrupt or undermine Pakistan-China cooperation would be failed, he added.

Chinese CG said the two sides will continuously strengthen practical cooperation across various fields, jointly upgrade the CPEC and accelerate the construction of major projects in railways, highways, and ports. Following the important common understanding between leaders of the two countries, both sides are ready to advance the upgradation of ML-1, and agreed to build Karachi-Hyderabad section in line with the modality of implementing in a phased manner.

He said the two sides will work together to refine and optimize the construction plan of Karachi-Hyderabad section and formulate financing and implementation plans that are feasible and sustainable at the earliest. He said the two countries will actively seek financial support for the Karakoram Highway (Raikot-Thakot) realignment project under the terms of the Framework Agreement of the project, and facilitate the project’s early execution.

He said Pakistan and China will speed up the development of the auxiliary infrastructure of the Gwadar Port, steadily attract more cargo shipments to the port, find a solution to inadequate water and power supply at an early date, accelerate the development of the port’s industrial zone, and solidly enhance connectivity between the port and other parts of Pakistan.

The New Gwadar International Airport project aided by China has been completed. Yang said we are also deepening cooperation in agriculture, mining, information technology, energy, trade, and culture. China supports its companies to invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones in line with the market and commercial principles. It is expected that the Pakistani side will improve its business environment and provide a favorable policy framework for Chinese investment.

Under the framework of the CPEC Working Group on Socio-Economic Cooperation, Yang said that the two sides will strengthen their cooperation particularly in areas like healthcare, agriculture, education, climate response, and disaster prevention, while continuing to promote projects that improve people’s livelihoods. He said his country firmly supports Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism and asks Pakistan to take targeted security measures to comprehensively safeguard the safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, so as to create a safe and secure environment for the cooperation between our two countries.

He stressed that media cooperation was an important part of China-Pakistan relations as it plays a crucial role in advancing people-to-people exchanges, promoting mutual understanding and enriching the content of bilateral relations. He hoped that the media friends will continue to report extensively and positively on China's economic and social development.

Elaborating China's 75 years journey, especially after launch of the reform and opening up policy in 1978, China has achieved remarkable economic and social development. China has maintained an average annual economic growth rate of 8.9% for 45 consecutive years, increasing its economic scale by 47 times. It has become the world’s largest industrial manufacturer, largest trading nation, largest foreign exchange reserve holder, and the second-largest economy, he added.

He said China is one of the most peace-loving countries in the world. For a long time in human history, China was one of the most powerful countries in the world, but it has left no record of colonization and invasion of other countries.

Yang Yundong said since its founding, the People's Republic of China has remained firm in pursuing an independent foreign policy of peace, and has always been committed to emphasizing its foreign policy goals of upholding world peace and promoting common development.

He said nowadays, China will work with all countries in the world to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and implement the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping.

Author of the book 'China Leads' Dr Junaid Ahmad, former Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul islam University Professor Muhammad Ali Shaikh also spoke on the occasion and shed light on all weather friendship of China and Pakistan.