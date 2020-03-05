UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Pakistan To Make CPEC A Drug-free Corridor: Shehryar Afridi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:24 PM

China, Pakistan to make CPEC a drug-free Corridor: Shehryar Afridi

Minister of State for Narcotics Control, Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said that Pakistan and China had decided to expand the scope of China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the world's first drug-free corridor by linking safety modules with Russia, Iran, Tajikistan and other regional trade routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Minister of State for Narcotics Control, Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said that Pakistan and China had decided to expand the scope of China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the world's first drug-free corridor by linking safety modules with Russia, Iran, Tajikistan and other regional trade routes.

He said this while holding sideline meetings with delegation of China, Russia, Iran, Tajikistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other regional countries in Vienna, Austria participating in 63rd session of Commission of Narcotic Drugs (CND) of United Nation Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC's) .

During the meeting with the Russian delegation, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had vision to make CPEC a drug free route.

Pakistan's role as frontline state against drug trafficking and terrorism was recognized by the Russian officials in the meeting, said a message received here on Wednesday.

The two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation for trainings law enforcement agencies' personnel.

The Russians side appreciated the seriousness of Pakistan government in the matter affecting the humanity around the globe.

The Iranian authorities expressed their concern over the problem of Afghan opiates faced by Iran and Pakistan.

Iran showed its willingness to work with Pakistan in eradicating the inflow of drugs via land and sea by conducting joint border patrolling and naval exercises.

The meeting also discussed common problems, which the two countries were facing including threat of Afghan opiates.

The Iranian authorities expressed concern about increased trafficking of synthetic drugs in their country. The delegates suggested that Pakistan and Iran would have a joint coordination mechanism for border patrolling and also joint naval exercises to control drugs trafficking through the sea.

The minister suggested that both the countries to engage in trilateral relationship with Afghanistan to make real difference regarding blocking of drugs movement.

Tajikistan delegation expressed its frustration over the common issue of Afghan opiates because of sharing a long border with Afghanistan.

The delegation said that overall decrease of narcotic smuggling was encouraging and pointed out that rise of synthetic drugs in Tajikistan was affecting the youth. Shehryar Afridi assured them of Pakistan's full support for curbing narcotics in the region.

He told them that the brotherly relations of two countries would bear positive results.

A tribute was paid to Pakistan by UAE officials in the form of documentary 'Operation Thank You Pakistan' during the meeting.

UAE recognized Pakistan's role for eliminating drug trafficking and apprehending high profile targets.

During meeting with Afghan delegation, Shehryar Afridi said that Pakistan wanted to see peace in Afghanistan which was vital for regional and global development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Iran Russia Drugs China UAE CPEC Vienna Austria Tajikistan United Arab Emirates Border Afridi Government

Recent Stories

Merit, transparency crucial for development of sec ..

13 minutes ago

Putin Hopes Agreements Reached With Erdogan Will H ..

13 minutes ago

Russia Cancels St. Petersburg Economic Forum Amid ..

13 minutes ago

Assad Says Does Not Rule Out Restoring Ties With T ..

16 minutes ago

Current agreement with IMF to be last one: Asad Um ..

16 minutes ago

Top S. Korean Diplomat Ready to Help N. Korea If N ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.