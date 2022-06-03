UrduPoint.com

China-Pakistan Working Group Meeting Stresses Safe, Smooth Progress Of CPEC Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 06:41 PM

China-Pakistan working group meeting stresses safe, smooth progress of CPEC projects

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Transportation Infrastructure working group has held its 9th virtual meeting in which the two sides shared "candid exchanges" on "remaining issues" concerning some completed projects and discussed plans for projects under construction, aiming to ensure safe and steady progress

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Transportation Infrastructure working group has held its 9th virtual meeting in which the two sides shared "candid exchanges" on "remaining issues" concerning some completed projects and discussed plans for projects under construction, aiming to ensure safe and steady progress.

During the meeting, the Chinese side stressed that both sides should better coordinate project construction and security to steadily push forward major CPEC projects, while the Pakistani side vowed to ensure the safe and smooth progress of projects under construction, Global Times reported quoting a statement issued by Chinese embassy in Islamabad.

The statement also added that during the meeting, the two sides also made clarifications on work arrangement as the next step to promote high-quality development of the CPEC transportation connectivity.

Dai Dongchang, head of the Chinese delegation and vice minister of the Ministry of Transport, and Muhammad Khurram Agha, the head of the Pakistani delegation and the Federal Secretary for Communications and Postal Services, attended the meeting, according to the statement.

The two sides had a candid exchange of views on the remaining issues around completed projects such as the two major China-Pakistan highways - the Havelian-Thakot section of the Karakoram highway, the Multan-Sukkur segment of the Peshawar-Karachi motorway - and the Orange Line in Lahore, and discussed solutions, read the statement.

Progress of projects under construction such as the Gwadar East Bay Expressway and Gwadar New International Airport have also been reviewed, and the two also clarified the work arrangement's next step, and reached a consensus on promoting follow-up projects such as the Main Line-1 (ML-1) and deepening highway technical cooperation.

China and Pakistan have made great progress in the transport infrastructure construction of the CPEC, which has injected confidence into the high-quality development of the corridor. China will continue to adhere to the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and promote the high-quality development of transport connectivity in the corridor, Dai said.

"It is hoped that the two sides will coordinate the project construction and safety assurance, steadily promote the construction of key corridor projects, and properly solve problems left over from the completed projects," said Dai.

The Chinese official further noted that China will continue to deepen and expand practical cooperation in connectivity between the two countries, and make new contributions to the high-quality construction of the CPEC and the acceleration of the building of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

The new Pakistani government attaches great importance to the construction of the CPEC and cooperation in transportation connectivity, and is willing to work with the Chinese side to resolve remaining problems in the completed projects, ensuring the safe and smooth progress of the projects under construction, and promoting the inter-connectivity of the two to reach a new level, said Muhammad Khurram Agha.

The CPEC is a framework of regional connectivity, which will not only benefit China and Pakistan but will also have a positive impact the broader region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Exchange Motorway China CPEC Gwadar Orange Progress From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Federal & provincial regimes working together to s ..

Federal & provincial regimes working together to solve problems of people in Bal ..

1 minute ago
 15th advanced course module-5 for Inspectors concl ..

15th advanced course module-5 for Inspectors concludes

1 minute ago
 Zelensky says 'victory will be ours', on day 100 o ..

Zelensky says 'victory will be ours', on day 100 of Russian invasion

1 minute ago
 Corona positivity rate recorded at 0.29 per cent i ..

Corona positivity rate recorded at 0.29 per cent in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago
 First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Mo ..

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Monday

2 hours ago
 Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Kh ..

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.