China Pakistan's Trusted Friend, Staunchest Partner: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 12:00 AM

China Pakistan's trusted friend, staunchest partner: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday recognized China as Pakistan's trusted friend, staunchest partner, and iron-brother, whose relief assistance was deeply appreciated by the people of the country, and in keeping with the time-honoured bilateral friendship.

He was talking to Nong Rong, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, who called him here.

The prime minister conveyed deep gratitude of the government and the people of Pakistan for the messages of condolence and sympathy by President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on the devastating floods in Pakistan, and mobilizing immediate relief assistance for the flood-affected areas in the finest traditions of Pakistan-China 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership'.

China has scaled up its official flood relief assistance to RMB 400 million, including 25,000 tents. Provincial and city governments, friendship associations, enterprises and Chinese people are joining the Chinese government's efforts to provide the much-needed assistance.

