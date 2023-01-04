China plans over 50 aerospace tasks in 2023

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the main contractor for the Chinese space program, announced that it plans more than 50 aerospace tasks in 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the main contractor for the Chinese space program, announced that it plans more than 50 aerospace tasks in 2023.

The manned space station project will enter the stage of application and development, and China's space station will realize normalized operation in 2023, said Zhang Zhongyang, General Manager of the CASC.

He said that China will fully promote the fourth phase of its lunar exploration program and the planetary detection project in 2023 and carry out research of the Chang'e-7 and Tianwen-2 probes, ecns.cn reported.

China will launch the Long March-6D carrier rocket in 2023 and complete the performance of commercial aerospace and satellite export contracts, he added