China plastics and packaging machinery (Pakistan) digital expo held

BEIJING, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) : China Plastics and Packaging Machinery (Pakistan) Digital Expo hosted by China's Ministry of Commerce and organized by Beijing Leading International Business and Exhibition Co Ltd, was successfully held.

More than 40 China domestic high-quality enterprises were selected to participate in the exhibition. It gathered professional buyers from Pakistan and other South Asian countries online, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

The exhibits covered plastic machinery, rubber machinery, packaging machinery, related auxiliary equipment, various supporting equipment, and raw materials, and so on.

The exhibition was widely promoted in South Asian countries in a diversified way, and professional buyers were invited to visit and purchase in the exhibition through precise attraction.

In this way it helped enterprises realize online exhibition and negotiation, making up for the break point caused by the suspension of the offline exhibition due to the epidemic.

This exhibition offered a new solution for traditional business trade in a new way and further strengthened the supply and procurement docking and aggregation, helping Chinese local enterprises win orders, expand the market and increase confidence without leaving home.

During the exhibition, the supply and procurement sides realized instant interactive communication by means of graphics, online text communication, audio, and video, which greatly enhanced the exhibition display effect and matchmaking efficiency and was widely praised by enterprises.

Also, the Plastics and Packaging Machinery Pakistan B2B Meeting was held during the exhibition.

Cloud Conferences help alleviate the impact of the epidemic on foreign trade companies and breakthrough shrinking demand and orders, reduce multiple dilemmas and unsmooth supply chains, unblock foreign trade communication channels between China and Pakistan, reduce the pressure on foreign trade-based small, medium and micro enterprises to survive and develop, and further strengthen supply and procurement docking services and matching efforts, and boost domestic enterprises to meet the Pakistani and other foreign market demand.

The digital exhibition closely followed the market demand for plastics and packaging machinery in China and South Asia, created a zero-distance, low-cost, and high-efficiency digital communication platform for foreign trade enterprises.

This has further promoted the economic and trade cooperation between China and Pakistan as well as other South Asian countries to ensure steady, long-term, and solid economic and trade cooperation between China and these countries.