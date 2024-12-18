- Home
China Playing Key Role In Development, Prosperity Of Balochistan: Chairman Standing Committee On Defense Production Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 11:54 PM
Chairman Standing Committee on Defense Production Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir on Wednesday said that China is playing a key role in the development and prosperity of Balochistan
He said that Balochistan is less developed province compared to other provinces of the country.
In his statement, he said that there is no shortage of skilled and educated women in the province, if the government sponsors women of the province and provides them with interest-free loans, a large number of women could prove their abilities.
Balochistan women are second to none in handicrafts, in addition, girls adorned with the ornaments of modern education and training are moving forward in various fields beyond handicrafts, he said.
Senator Qadir said that there is a need for the government to provide these women with all the resources with the help of which they could play an important role in the development and prosperity of the province.
He said that now the women of Balochistan are showing amazing performance in the sectors of information technology, education, health and commerce. Providing protection, trust and resources to women is the priority of the Balochistan government.
The first responsibility is so that they can stand alongside men in shaping the province into a modern form, he said.
He said that the establishment of peace and order in the province would create a more conducive environment for women.
He said that the government of Balochistan province could highlight the talents of the educated and skilled women of the province with the help and cooperation of China.
Qadir said that in the CPEC projects, women as well as men of the province should be given an opportunity to demonstrate their talents so that their confidence increases and the coming generations get the opportunity to grow up in a safe and dignified atmosphere.
