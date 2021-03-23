UrduPoint.com
China Pledges More Assistance To Pakistan In Fighting COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:10 PM

China has decided to provide more assistance to Pakistan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday evening

Wang made the remark in a telephone conversation with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

On behalf of the Pakistani government and people, Qureshi congratulated China on successfully convening its annual "two sessions" and winning a decisive victory in poverty alleviation, adding that he hopes and believes that the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership will continue to advance to a new level.

Qureshi also briefed Wang on Pakistan's fight against its third wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, hoping to get continuous support from China in vaccine procurement.

For his part, Wang said that the China-Pakistan friendship has stood the test of time, and the two sides enjoy a fine tradition of helping each other in times of hardship.

Bearing in mind the unbreakable friendship between the two countries, China has decided to provide another batch of vaccine assistance to Pakistan and will continue to give priority to Pakistan in its vaccine assistance and export, said Wang.

In the face of the once-in-a-century pandemic, China will stand firmly with Pakistan throughout its fight against the virus, Wang added.

Qureshi thanked China for its selfless help, saying that Pakistan has launched a nationwide vaccination campaign, with priority given to frontline medical workers and vulnerable groups.

China's vaccine assistance and export, said Qureshi, will play a vital role in protecting the life and health of the Pakistani people.

