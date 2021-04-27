UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Pledges To Continue Providing Vaccine To Pakistan Till Final Defeat Of Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 06:37 PM

China pledges to continue providing vaccine to Pakistan till final defeat of virus

China on Tuesday pledged to stand with Pakistan to provide support to control the third wave of COVID-19 and continue supply of vaccines to help the all-weather strategic cooperative partner till final defeat of the deadly virus

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :China on Tuesday pledged to stand with Pakistan to provide support to control the third wave of COVID-19 and continue supply of vaccines to help the all-weather strategic cooperative partner till final defeat of the deadly virus.

"As an all-weather strategic cooperation partner, China will continue to stand with Pakistan to provide support and help to the best of our capability for the final defeat of the virus," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

He said on April 26 the Chinese government delivered to the Pakistani government a new batch of vaccine assistance. "This is a new measure of China to fulfill our pledge to make vaccines a global public good and to help our Pakistani friends to fight the virus.

" The third batch of one million doses of Chinese government-donated vaccines was airlifted from Beijing to Islamabad by special aircraft on Saturday and was handed over to the Pakistani authorities during a ceremony on Monday.

Earlier, the Chinese government aided two batches of vaccines to Pakistan, and the Chinese military also donated a batch of vaccines to the Pakistani Army. And Pakistan has also purchased several consignments of COVID-19 vaccines from China.

According to official sources, another consignment of one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines is also likely to transport from China to Pakistan later this week.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Army China Beijing April From Government Best Million

Recent Stories

UAEU holds first meeting under chairmanship of Zak ..

49 minutes ago

No exams till June 15 due to rising COVID-19 cases

52 minutes ago

Civilians flee homes amid fears of fresh Mogadishu ..

9 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur orders strict enforcement of S ..

9 minutes ago

Sufi Saint Sachal Sarmast Urs cancelled

9 minutes ago

Indian Coronavirus Strain Contains Mutations That ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.