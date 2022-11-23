UrduPoint.com

China Produces World's Largest 16-megawatt Wind Turbine

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 11:06 PM

China produces world's largest 16-megawatt wind turbine

China's home-developed 16-megawatt offshore wind turbine rolled off the production line in East China's Fujian Province on Wednesday. The turbine boasts the world's largest single-unit capacity and biggest impeller, marking a breakthrough in high-end research and manufacturing to reach world-class levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :China's home-developed 16-megawatt offshore wind turbine rolled off the production line in East China's Fujian Province on Wednesday. The turbine boasts the world's largest single-unit capacity and biggest impeller, marking a breakthrough in high-end research and manufacturing to reach world-class levels.

With a propeller diameter of 252 meters, the wind turbine covers a swept area of 50,000 square meters, equivalent to seven standard soccer fields, China Three Gorges Corp press release said.

A single unit could produce clean electricity of 66 million kilowatt-hours per year, meeting the annual electricity needs of more than 36,000 urban households. Meanwhile, it will greatly save energy and reduce carbon emissions. It's estimated that it'll reduce the consumption of coal by 22,000 tons and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 54,000 tons every year, Global Times reported.

The success of the 16- megawatt wind turbine marks a historic leap in the country's wind power equipment manufacturing from following others to neck-to-neck competition and to a world-leading position, and sets a new example for the development of the sector globally, said Lei Mingshan, head of China Three Gorges Corp.

It's worth noting that it only took a little more than a month for China to break its own record, as the company just rolled off a self-developed 13.

6- megawatt offshore wind turbine in mid-October.

The industry boasts a long chain involving raw materials and key components in the upstream, with complete machines, submarine cables and offshore wind station construction in the midstream, and station and grid operation in the downstream. The development of a country's offshore wind power industry reflects the country's offshore equipment manufacturing capability, technological progress and marine economy, according to experts.

China's offshore wind power industry is growing rapidly. A whole industry chain covering turbines, accessory equipment, offshore construction and operation has been formed, and the country's home-made wind turbines have been exported to countries including Thailand, Turkey and Kazakhstan.

The country's installed capacity of wind power exceeded 300 million kilowatts in 2021, ranking first in the world for 12 consecutive years. The figure was 1.4 times that of the EU at the end of 2020 and 2.6 times that of the US, according to data released by the National Energy Administration.

The country has also released a plan for developing a modern energy system during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), striving to promote wind power in places with rich wind resources.

Related Topics

World Thailand Electricity Turkey China Company Progress Kazakhstan 2020 From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Coalition parties' leaders express confidence in P ..

Coalition parties' leaders express confidence in PM to make constitutional appoi ..

28 seconds ago
 Israeli Chief of Staff to Cut Short US Visit Due t ..

Israeli Chief of Staff to Cut Short US Visit Due to Jerusalem Blasts - Reports

30 seconds ago
 German Finance Ministry to Introduce Tax on Oil, G ..

German Finance Ministry to Introduce Tax on Oil, Gas Companies' Excess Profits - ..

31 seconds ago
 Syrian Kurds in Letter to Biden Say US Must Aid Al ..

Syrian Kurds in Letter to Biden Say US Must Aid Allies, Halt Turkish Attacks

33 seconds ago
 Internet Connectivity in Ukraine Drops to 35% - Mo ..

Internet Connectivity in Ukraine Drops to 35% - Monitoring Service

6 minutes ago
 Ship With Russian Fertilizers Headed to Malawi to ..

Ship With Russian Fertilizers Headed to Malawi to Depart This Week - UN Spokespe ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.