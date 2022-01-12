China provides huge financial support to Pakistani student, helps return home

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, . (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :China, in a vivid example of the sincere mutual cooperation and love between the Chinese and Pakistani peoples, extended huge financial assistance to a Pakistani student who developed serious health issues, including brain hemorrhage, during his PhD studies at Tianjin University.

Ali Husnain from Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, was diagnosed with viral encephalitic caused by the Herpes Simplex Virus (HSVI), which rarely attacks human brain.

The university took a prompt action to admit Ali Husnain to a hospital and regularly updated the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing and his father back in Pakistan about his health condition in detail.

After initial recovery from the life-threatening disease, the student has been shifted to Pakistan on a Pakistan International Airlines flight on request of his father.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that the provision of medical treatment to the ailing Pakistani student was another vivid example showing the bond of friendship and mutual assistance between the Chinese and Pakistani peoples.

"It once again proves that the iron clad friendship between China and Pakistan is deeply rooted in the hearts of the two peoples and boasts a strong vitality," he said during his regular briefing here at the International Press Center (IPC).

He observed that after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the students from many countries, including Pakistan, insisted on studying in China.

The Chinese government and schools, he added, had always been concerned about their safety and health, and would continue to provide them with assistance within their capacity.

In his letters to the presidents of Tianjin University and Tianjin First Central Hospital, Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moinul Haque expressed gratitude and appreciation for the excellent care extended to the Pakistani student.

Ali Muhammad, father of Ali Husnain through a letter also expressed his gratitude and sincere appreciation to Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Education, Chinese Scholarship Council, Tianjin Provincial Government and particularly Tianjin University for the sincere cooperation, care and support.

He believed that the cooperation and support extended by the Chinese government to his son would further strengthen the people-to-people relationship between the two nations.

Ali Muhammad also appreciated the efforts of Ambassador Moin, who directed his team to extend all possible cooperation and support to Ali Husnain till his recovery.

As per details, Ali Husnain was admitted in ICU of Tianjin First Hospital in last week of September 2021 where he was diagnosed with cerebral infarction, pulmonary infection, cerebral hernia and brain hemorrhage, which made his condition worst. Later his health condition further deteriorated and he went into coma.

After medical examinations, a team of doctors decided to perform major surgery to save the life of the student who remained under treatment in the hospital for 65 days.

To meet the huge medical expenditure, the university increased not only the health insurance limit but hired a nurse for him in the neurological ward for the whole month. The university officials visited the hospital twice a day.

The university took excellent care of the student and regularly informed the education Wing of the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing and father of Ali Husnain about health condition of the student.

Ali Husnain recovered from deep coma after the treatment and shifted to Pakistan on a PIA flight from Beijing to Islamabad scheduled on November 28, 2021, after his physical condition was improved.