China Ready To Restart Peace Talks Between Israel & Palestine: Qadir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

China ready to restart peace talks between Israel & Palestine: Qadir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources, Senator Abdul Qadir on Thursday said that China has offered to mediate or facilitate the peace talks between Israel and Palestine in order to end years of tension and to ensure the establishment of peace in the region.

China is ready to help restart peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians after nearly a decade, he added.

In a statement issued here, he said that the peace talks between Israel and Palestine have been stalled since 2014, China's wise and sincere efforts to establish long-lasting peace in the middle East through China's mediation and facilitation were being welcomed by the Arab countries.

The Israeli and Palestinian foreign ministers welcomed their Chinese counterpart's offer, he said adding that Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has called the resumption of talks mediated by China encouraging.

He said that Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said that he would support the resumption of talks mediated by China as soon as possible.

He said that Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Keng called on his counterparts for peace talks.

He stressed the implementation of the "two-state solution", for which China itself was under pressure from Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries.

He said that China has passed a milestone in diplomacy by its playing the role of mediator in the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, this reduced the influence of America in the Middle East.

Similarly, if China succeeds in ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, China's influence in the Middle East will become stronger and it's fierce rival America will face difficulties, he noted.

He further said that the Palestine-Israel conflict has been unresolved for decades, but the global colonialists have not been able to find a peaceful solution to this conflict.

China's leadership believes in peace and stability, so China's efforts for mutual peace are being welcomed, he said.

He said that the time was not far when a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue would be found.

