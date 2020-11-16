UrduPoint.com
China Reiterates Resolving Kashmir Issue In According With UN Charter, UNSC Resolutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:35 PM

China reiterates resolving Kashmir issue in according with UN Charter, UNSC resolutions

While reiterating China clear and consistent position on Kashmir issue, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday called for resolving the longstanding issue properly in accordance with the United Nations Charter, the UN Security Council resolution and the bilateral agreements for regional peace and stability

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) ::While reiterating China clear and consistent position on Kashmir issue, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday called for resolving the longstanding issue properly in accordance with the United Nations Charter, the UN Security Council resolution and the bilateral agreements for regional peace and stability.

Our position on Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. It is an issue between India and Pakistan left over from the history. It should be properly resolved in accordance with UN charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement,� Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing while responding to a question regarding the current situation on the Line of Control (LoC) and unprovoked, deliberate and indiscriminate targeting of the civil population along the LoC by Indian troops.

Terming Pakistan and India as major countries in South Asia, he said that the peaceful coexistence was of paramount importance for regional peace, stability and development.

Zhao said that China was neighbour to both Pakistan and India. "We urge the two sides to exercise restraint, resolve differences through dialogue and work together to safeguard regional peace and stability".� While reiterating his country clear and consistent position on Kashmir issue, he said that the longstanding Kashmir issue should be properly resolved in peaceful ways.

According to reports, on November 13, the Indian troops unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing resulted in the loss of four innocent and precious lives and 12 injuries along the Line of Control (LoC).

Since the beginning of this year, Indian Army has violated the cease-fire agreement 2737 times along the Line of Control in various sectors of AJ&K, killing 25 people and seriously injuring 218 civilians.

