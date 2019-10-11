China rejects stance of India on Kashmir: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said China had declared Kashmir as a disputed case of history and rejected the viewpoint of India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said China had declared Kashmir as a disputed case of history and rejected the viewpoint of India.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the principled stance of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council was an expression of solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

"This shows great friendship of iron brothers.

We thank the people and leadership of China for their full support for the oppressed Kashmiri people." She said curfew was imposed in Indian Occupied Kashmir for more than two months, the valley had been turned into a jail and the daily life of people had been paralysed.

The Indian forces were denigrating humanity in Occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan along with others would form a human chain to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris, she added.