UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Rejects Stance Of India On Kashmir: Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:22 PM

China rejects stance of India on Kashmir: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said China had declared Kashmir as a disputed case of history and rejected the viewpoint of India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said China had declared Kashmir as a disputed case of history and rejected the viewpoint of India.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the principled stance of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council was an expression of solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

"This shows great friendship of iron brothers.

We thank the people and leadership of China for their full support for the oppressed Kashmiri people." She said curfew was imposed in Indian Occupied Kashmir for more than two months, the valley had been turned into a jail and the daily life of people had been paralysed.

The Indian forces were denigrating humanity in Occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan along with others would form a human chain to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris, she added.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations China Jail Social Media Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan

Recent Stories

Pakistan Post offers 35000 internships to youth

44 seconds ago

South Africa's ex-leader Zuma to face corruption c ..

1 minute ago

T20 Cricket Cup to start in Lahore from Sunday

1 minute ago

Indian govt staging another election drama in IOK: ..

1 minute ago

Egypt's Security Forces Kill Suicide Attacker Plan ..

2 minutes ago

JKPL expresses concern over IOK situation

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.