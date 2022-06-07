UrduPoint.com

China Remains Global Leader In 5G Patent Declarations

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 06:30 PM

China remains global leader in 5G patent declarations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :China's standard essential patent declarations for 5G account for about 40 percent of the global total, ranking first in the world according to a report issued by a China national intellectual property research center.

The Intellectual Property Development and Research Center, affiliated with the China National Intellectual Property Administration, said in its report that China has seen great achievements in the 5G telecommunications industry, with a large number of patent declarations, China Daily reported .

At present, there are some 210,000 5G standard essential patents declared worldwide, involving a total of 46,879 patent families.

Among the patent families, 18,728 were declared by China, accounting for 39.9 percent of the world's total.

A patent family is a collection of patent applications covering the same or similar technical content.

Related Topics

World China Same 5G Family Industry

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

1 hour ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

2 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

2 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

3 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.