China remains global leader in 5G patent declarations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :China's standard essential patent declarations for 5G account for about 40 percent of the global total, ranking first in the world according to a report issued by a China national intellectual property research center.

The Intellectual Property Development and Research Center, affiliated with the China National Intellectual Property Administration, said in its report that China has seen great achievements in the 5G telecommunications industry, with a large number of patent declarations, China Daily reported .

At present, there are some 210,000 5G standard essential patents declared worldwide, involving a total of 46,879 patent families.

Among the patent families, 18,728 were declared by China, accounting for 39.9 percent of the world's total.

A patent family is a collection of patent applications covering the same or similar technical content.