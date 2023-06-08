China renews blue alert for severe convection weather

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :China's meteorological authority on Thursday renewed a blue alert for severe convection weather in some areas.

From Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, thunderstorms, gales and hail will sweep parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu and Jiangxi, with the maximum wind force reaching 28.5-32.6 meters per second in parts of these regions, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Short and heavy rainfall with hourly precipitation ranging from 20 mm to over 60 mm will lash parts of Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Yunnan, Guangxi, Guangdong and Hainan, the center said.

The meteorological center has advised the public to take precautions against heavy rain, thunder and gale. It has also recommended reducing outdoor activities and ensuring the safety of poultry and livestock by moving them to sheltered areas with roofs.

Vessels operating in or transiting affected waters should return to ports or take detours, according to the center.

China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for severe convection weather, with orange representing the most severe warning, followed by yellow and blue.