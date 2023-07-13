China renews blue alert for severe convective weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's meteorological authority on Thursday renewed a blue alert for severe convective weather in some regions of the country.

From 2 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday, thunderstorms and gales or hail are expected in parts of Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Liaoning, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Sichuan, Chongqing and Guizhou, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some of these provincial-level regions are also forecast to see short and heavy rainfall with hourly precipitation ranging from 30 mm to over 60 mm. Severe convective weather will primarily occur from the afternoon to nighttime, the center said.

The meteorological center has recommended reducing outdoor activities. Vessels operating in or transiting affected waters should return to ports or take detours, according to the center.