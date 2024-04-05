China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) China's National Meteorological Center on Friday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.

From Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon, heavy rainfall is forecast to hit parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangxi and Guangdong, according to the center.

Parts of the affected regions will experience heavy rainfall with a maximum hourly precipitation of over 80 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, the meteorological center said.

It has urged local governments to prepare for rainstorms and advised traffic management authorities to enforce appropriate traffic control measures on affected road sections during heavy rainfall.

It has also suggested the disconnection of at-risk outdoor power supplies, suspension of outdoor operations in open areas, and relocation of people from vulnerable areas to safer locations.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.