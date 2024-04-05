China Renews Yellow Alert For Rainstorms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) China's National Meteorological Center on Friday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.
From Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon, heavy rainfall is forecast to hit parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangxi and Guangdong, according to the center.
Parts of the affected regions will experience heavy rainfall with a maximum hourly precipitation of over 80 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, the meteorological center said.
It has urged local governments to prepare for rainstorms and advised traffic management authorities to enforce appropriate traffic control measures on affected road sections during heavy rainfall.
It has also suggested the disconnection of at-risk outdoor power supplies, suspension of outdoor operations in open areas, and relocation of people from vulnerable areas to safer locations.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
Recent Stories
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP chaired Excise,Taxation Department meeting6 minutes ago
-
Man found dead hanging with tree6 minutes ago
-
Seven kite makers held6 minutes ago
-
Govt,opposition to play positive role for country development:16 minutes ago
-
FIA arrested three passengers ready to travel abroad on fake documents16 minutes ago
-
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields22 minutes ago
-
Success lies in the teachings of Quran, VC AIOU26 minutes ago
-
11 law breakers netted36 minutes ago
-
Process of 15 dental surgeons’ dismissal from service due to long absence started36 minutes ago
-
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter45 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 85,500 cusecs water46 minutes ago
-
Workers welfare Board to be made responsible organization1 hour ago