UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Russia's Role Imperative For Resolving Kashmir Issue With India: Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:59 PM

China, Russia's role imperative for resolving Kashmir issue with India: Envoy

Ambassador of Pakistan in Germany Dr Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday underlined the need for approaching China and Russia for raising Kashmir issue at United Nation forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan in Germany Dr Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday underlined the need for approaching China and Russia for raising Kashmir issue at United Nation forum.

Talking to ptv, he said the channel of social media could also be used for highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people throughout the world. Voicing serious concerns over the miserable condition of the people of Indian lllegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said the Kashmiri people were facing worst human rights violations being committed by Indian forces for the last seventy years.

Commenting on negative agenda of Modi's regime, Dr M Faisal said the whole world was well aware of the tactics of Indian rulers but these leaders had economic interest there.

He said It was the sole responsibility of national institutions to use the countries holding veto powers like China and Russia for addressing long standing issue of Kashmir with India.

He further stated that involvement of people of IIOJK in a dialogue process was also essential to achieve the progress. Appreciating the commitment of national institutions, he said all the government institutions and human rights organizations are working for the cause of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Russia China Social Media Germany Jammu Progress All Government PTV

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

1 minute ago

Attock police resolve two blind murder cases, arre ..

2 minutes ago

Prices of essential items stabilizes: AC Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Labour colony to be established in Attock: Ministe ..

2 minutes ago

Civil Defence Day will mark on March 1

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner reviews ongoing development wo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.