ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan in Germany Dr Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday underlined the need for approaching China and Russia for raising Kashmir issue at United Nation forum.

Talking to ptv, he said the channel of social media could also be used for highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people throughout the world. Voicing serious concerns over the miserable condition of the people of Indian lllegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said the Kashmiri people were facing worst human rights violations being committed by Indian forces for the last seventy years.

Commenting on negative agenda of Modi's regime, Dr M Faisal said the whole world was well aware of the tactics of Indian rulers but these leaders had economic interest there.

He said It was the sole responsibility of national institutions to use the countries holding veto powers like China and Russia for addressing long standing issue of Kashmir with India.

He further stated that involvement of people of IIOJK in a dialogue process was also essential to achieve the progress. Appreciating the commitment of national institutions, he said all the government institutions and human rights organizations are working for the cause of Kashmir.