China says all parties in Pakistan to stay united  

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2022) China says all parties in Pakistan could stay united and uphold national development and stability.

This was stated by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian while responding to a question during briefing in Beijing about current political situation in Pakistan.

Zhao Lijian said China always followed the principle of non interference in other countries domestic affairs.

Terming China and Pakistan as all weather strategic cooperative partners, Lijian said China and Pakistan relations will always stand unbreakable and rock firm.

He expressed hope that China-Pakistan overall cooperation and China Pakistan Economic Corridor construction will not be affected by political situation in Pakistan.