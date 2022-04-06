UrduPoint.com

China Says All Parties In Pakistan To Stay United

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 06, 2022 | 05:22 PM

China says all parties in Pakistan to stay united  

Zhao Lijian said China always followed the principle of non interference in other countries domestic affairs.

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2022) China says all parties in Pakistan could stay united and uphold national development and stability.

This was stated by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian while responding to a question during briefing in Beijing about current political situation in Pakistan.

Zhao Lijian said China always followed the principle of non interference in other countries domestic affairs.

Terming China and Pakistan as all weather strategic cooperative partners, Lijian said China and Pakistan relations will always stand unbreakable and rock firm.

He expressed hope that China-Pakistan overall cooperation and China Pakistan Economic Corridor construction will not be affected by political situation in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather China CPEC Beijing All

Recent Stories

SC adjourns suo motu hearing on NA proceedings til ..

SC adjourns suo motu hearing on NA proceedings till tomorrow

13 minutes ago
 Myanmar receives COVID-19 vaccine syringes from Ch ..

Myanmar receives COVID-19 vaccine syringes from China

15 minutes ago
 Shanghai races to ensure daily supplies amid fight ..

Shanghai races to ensure daily supplies amid fight against COVID-19

15 minutes ago
 Burkina ex-president Compaore gets life for Sankar ..

Burkina ex-president Compaore gets life for Sankara killing

15 minutes ago
 UK's PM says Bucha killings in Ukraine not 'far sh ..

UK's PM says Bucha killings in Ukraine not 'far short of genocide'

17 minutes ago
 COVID-19 on decline in Denmark: SSI study

COVID-19 on decline in Denmark: SSI study

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.