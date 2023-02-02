UrduPoint.com

China Says Willing To Deepen Counter-terror Cooperation With Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 01:00 PM

China says willing to deepen counter-terror cooperation with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday condemned the recent terrorist attack at a mosque in Peshawar that claimed the lives of over 100 worshippers.

In their separate messages to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Chinese leaders on behalf of their government and the people extended condolences to the bereaved families over the loss of life.

"China resolutely opposes all forms of terrorism and is willing to deepen counter-terrorism cooperation with Pakistan to jointly maintain peace and security in the region and globe," the Chinese president and the premier said.

