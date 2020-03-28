UrduPoint.com
China Sends Anti-epidemic Medical Expert Group To Pakistan

Sat 28th March 2020 | 01:46 PM

The Chinese government Saturday sent anti-epidemic medical expert group to help Pakistan fight against Covid-19 outbreak, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang announced

He said, to help Pakistan respond to the new crown pneumonia epidemic, the Chinese government has decided to send an anti-epidemic medical expert group to Pakistan.

The expert group was set up by the National Health Committee and was selected by the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Health Committee, he said and added, It has set off on the afternoon of March 28.

The Chinese medical expert group will closely work with Pakistan's health authorities and provide assistance and experience in their fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The group will also pay field trips to different localities in Pakistan and will have experience sharing and technology exchanges with Pakistani counterparts. It will be discussing with Pakistani side on other assistance and technology support.

