China Sends Medical Emergency Relief To Pakistan: ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 06:04 PM

China sends medical emergency relief to Pakistan: ISPR

ISPR says medical emergency relief consisting of testing kits, surgical masks and N95 masks arrived in Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2020) China sent medical emergency relief to Pakistan consisting testing kits, surgical and N95 masks to help country fight Coronavirus, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said here on Saturday.

ISPR said Chinese medical emergency relief consisting of testing kits, surgical masks and N95 masks arrived in Pakistan.

“Ventilators and protective suits for health professionals are also the part of emergency relief,” said ISPR in a statement issued to media houses. A Chinese medical team led by Major General Hoang also arrived in Pakistan, it said, adding that the medical team, comprising of expert doctors and nurses, would stay in Pakistan for two months.

Chinese experts would also guide doctors and paramedics, he added.

