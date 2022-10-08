China sends two satellites into space via offshore rocket launch

China successfully launched two test satellites from a launch platform in the Yellow Sea, via a Long March-11 carrier rocket

China successfully launched two test satellites from a launch platform in the Yellow Sea, via a Long March-11 carrier rocket.

The Centi Space-S5/S6 test satellites with LEO satellite navigation enhancement system were lifted off by a Long March-11 carrier rocket at 09:10 p.

m. (Beijing Time), and have entered the planned orbit successfully, ECNS reported.

The satellites will be used to monitor the performance of the global navigation satellite system in real time, and carry out navigation augmentation and inter-satellite laser communication tests.