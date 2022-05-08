UrduPoint.com

China Sets Up World's Highest Automatic Weather Station

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2022 | 07:30 PM

China sets up world's highest automatic weather station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Chinese scientists have successfully reached the summit of Mount Qomolangma, and established the world's highest automatic weather station at around 8,800 meters above sea level near the summit.

The feat marked a crucial milestone of China's second comprehensive scientific expedition on the plateau, known as the Roof of the World, Yao Tandong an academician of the Chinese academy of Sciences, said.

Collecting and studying meteorological data from the world's highest peak will yield valuable insight about the conditions of local glaciers, which is the water source for over 10 major rivers in downstream regions around Asia, China Daily reported.

It will also help scientists monitor and understand the global monsoon system and other important weather mechanisms, so that experts and policy makers can make informed decisions regarding climate change and sustainable development.

Yao said Chinese scientists have established eight weather stations from 5,200 to 8,800 meters above sea level, and four stations would be located above 7,000m.

The installation at 8,800m would be the world's highest automatic weather station, he said. Mount Qomolangma is around 8,848.84 meters tall, according to the joint survey done by China and Nepal in 2020

Related Topics

Weather World Water China Nepal From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

10 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

19 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

19 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

19 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.