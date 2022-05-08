ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Chinese scientists have successfully reached the summit of Mount Qomolangma, and established the world's highest automatic weather station at around 8,800 meters above sea level near the summit.

The feat marked a crucial milestone of China's second comprehensive scientific expedition on the plateau, known as the Roof of the World, Yao Tandong an academician of the Chinese academy of Sciences, said.

Collecting and studying meteorological data from the world's highest peak will yield valuable insight about the conditions of local glaciers, which is the water source for over 10 major rivers in downstream regions around Asia, China Daily reported.

It will also help scientists monitor and understand the global monsoon system and other important weather mechanisms, so that experts and policy makers can make informed decisions regarding climate change and sustainable development.

Yao said Chinese scientists have established eight weather stations from 5,200 to 8,800 meters above sea level, and four stations would be located above 7,000m.

The installation at 8,800m would be the world's highest automatic weather station, he said. Mount Qomolangma is around 8,848.84 meters tall, according to the joint survey done by China and Nepal in 2020