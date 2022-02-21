UrduPoint.com

China Ships 26.32M 5G Phones In January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

China ships 26.32M 5G phones in January

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :China shipped over 26.32 million units of 5G phones in January this year, data from the China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed.

The volume accounted for 79.

7 percent of the country's total mobile phone shipments during the period, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In January, a total of 15 newly-released mobile phone models were 5G phones, accounting for 50 percent of all the newly-released handset models, China.org reported.

The data showed that China shipped 266 million units of 5G phones in 2021, surging by 63.5 percent from 2020.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile China 5G January 2020 All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 7 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

5 minutes ago
 3-Day hands-on training on ‘Learning Technologie ..

3-Day hands-on training on ‘Learning Technologies of Pasteurized and Flavored ..

26 minutes ago
 Mohsin Baig case: IHC issues contempt of court not ..

Mohsin Baig case: IHC issues contempt of court notice to FIA Director

34 minutes ago

PSL 2022: Babar Azam opens up about Karachi Kings’s squad

2 hours ago
 Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good ..

Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good for Test cricket

2 hours ago
 Netflix is expected to approve first ever original ..

Netflix is expected to approve first ever original web series from Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>