China ships 26.32M 5G phones in January

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :China shipped over 26.32 million units of 5G phones in January this year, data from the China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed.

The volume accounted for 79.

7 percent of the country's total mobile phone shipments during the period, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In January, a total of 15 newly-released mobile phone models were 5G phones, accounting for 50 percent of all the newly-released handset models, China.org reported.

The data showed that China shipped 266 million units of 5G phones in 2021, surging by 63.5 percent from 2020.