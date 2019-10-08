China shows interest to explore new business avenues in Pakistan

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday has met Chairman China Gezhouba Group Lyu Zexiang in Beijing and discussed cooperation in the energy sector

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday has met Chairman China Gezhouba Group Lyu Zexiang in Beijing and discussed cooperation in the energy sector.The Chinese group showed keen interest in exploring new business avenues in Pakistan especially in the energy sector.Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid, Adviser on Commerce Razaq Dawood, Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and Chairman board of Investment (BOI) Zubair Gilani were also present in the meeting.China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) is one of the most competitive listed companies with very strong financing capabilities.

The Chinese group has expanded its business in more than one hundred countries and regions.Earlier today, PM Imran arrived in China on the invitation of Premier of the State Council of the Peoples Republic of China Li Keqiang to discuss issues of regional and bilateral significance.

The PM was received by Chinese Culture Minister Luo Shugang on his arrival at the Beijing airport.

Ambassador of Pakistan to China was also present at the airport to receive PM Imran.During the visit, the premier would meet the country's top leadership including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed at a ceremony to be witnessed by the two prime ministers.The visit of the prime minister is in continuation of the long-established tradition of the leadership of the two countries meeting regularly and consulting closely on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.Imran Khan will exchange views on regional developments including the state of peace and security in South Asia arising from the situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir since 5 August 2019.

The visit will be instrumental in further cementing Pakistan s economic, investment and strategic ties with China.