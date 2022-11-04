China shows keen interest in development projects of Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday said that China is showing keen interest in development projects of Pakistan including the ML-One Railway track from Karachi to Peshawar, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday said that China is showing keen interest in development projects of Pakistan including the ML-One Railway track from Karachi to Peshawar, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

Talking to ptv he said, the Chinese government and companies had given a positive response to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who officially visited the neighboring country for reviving business ties on a fast track.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) last regime had tried to disturb the relations with friendly countries, he observed.

The previous government had also damaged the economic and export sectors, he stated. The growth rate and inflation had been moving on the negative side during Imran's regime, he said.

Dar said the government would not reach 'Paris Club' for rescheduling the laon amount.

In reply to a question about the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said the PTI's weak policies could not fulfill the requirement of the IMF.

He said the coalition government had achieved progress regarding soft agreements with IMF. "We will make all-out efforts to provide maximum relief to the common man", he added.