China-South Asia Expo Opens In China's Yunnan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2022 | 09:40 PM

China-South Asia Expo opens in China's Yunnan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The 6th China-South Asia Exposition and the 26th China Kunming Import and Export Fair opened Saturday in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

During the four-day session, held online and offline, people from 80 countries, regions, and international organizations will participate and discuss the theme of "New Opportunities for New Development." A total of 13 pavilions on green energy, modern agriculture with plateau characteristics, biomedicine and health, advanced manufacturing, and tourism culture, etc, have been set up, China Daily reported.

The expo has become a platform for economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. More than 200 projects will likely be signed at this year's expo, with investments expected to exceed 400 billion Yuan (56.2 billion U.S. Dollars).

Since the first expo took place in 2013, 89 countries, regions, and international organizations have participated, and 2,770 domestic and foreign projects have been inked, statistics show.

