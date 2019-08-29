UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Stands By Pakistan And Continue To Provide Needed Support: CG

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:10 PM

China stands by Pakistan and continue to provide needed support: CG

Wang Yu, the Consul General of Peoples Republic China here on Thursday said that Pakistan and China would continue to cooperate with each other and would further strengthen their relationship

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Wang Yu, the Consul General of Peoples Republic China here on Thursday said that Pakistan and China would continue to cooperate with each other and would further strengthen their relationship.

Talking to media following his participation in a session titled as "Dialogue" organized by Karachi Council on Foreign Relations, he said the Foreign Minister of his country as well as the China's special representative to UNO have made the Chinese stance towards the Kashmir issue clear and in favor of Pakistan.

"There is need to be extremely careful in charting out a negotiable solution to the long pending issue," he said.

Earlier the Consul General China in his brief statement followed by a dialogue with academics, former military men, former bureaucrats and industrialists expressed his absolute confidence about fate of Gwadar as an important international sea port in the region.

The Chinese Consul General in most categorical terms said the project would be made successful.

"The port is currently under construction and we will make it successful," said Wang Yu.

Mentioning that construction of sea ports are long term investments, he reminded that a berth has been built and related procedures are also being initiated .

The Consul General of PR of China said Pakistan is an attractive investment destination for the Chinese business men and he on regular basis was coming across sound groups from his country keen to assess prospects of their business ventures here.

Investment opportunities being contemplated by investors from China were said to be diverse and pertained to different sectors and that many were registered to be visiting Karachi as well as other parts of Sindh province.

To a question about garbage collection contracts awarded by Sindh Government under Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWB) to private companies from China, Wang Yu said he came to know about reservations of local authorities through newspapers only.

Referring to the complaints of the Chinese companies required to collect garbage from two different districts of Karachi, the Chinese CG said the matter needed to be negotiated.

Taking about second phase of CPEC, with specific reference to socio-economic development, he said it was initiated three years ago and as per design encompasses 27 different projects including six focussed on education, agriculture, health and medical care besides water and sanitation.

He reminded that people to people contact between China and Pakistan had always been a priority of his country and Pakistani youth comprise the largest number of foreign students enrolled with its medical, engineering and different technical institutions.

Similarly, he said there was also a sizable number of Chinese students acquiring education in different Pakistani universities.

This was said to be besides exchange of visits between journalists, artistes and professionals belonging to the two countries.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Exchange Business Education Water China Agriculture CPEC Media From Government Gwadar

Recent Stories

ESA Chief Says Discussed ExoMars 2020 With Roscosm ..

4 minutes ago

Moldovan Prime Minister Discusses Boosting Nationa ..

4 minutes ago

Law minister to head newly formed Punjab Kashmir c ..

4 minutes ago

Man accused of pushing German boy under train suff ..

4 minutes ago

Efforts are afoot for corruption free Balochistan, ..

9 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Says Gives Parliament 1 Year t ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.