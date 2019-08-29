China stands by Pakistan and continue to provide needed support: CG

Wang Yu, the Consul General of Peoples Republic China here on Thursday said that Pakistan and China would continue to cooperate with each other and would further strengthen their relationship

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Wang Yu, the Consul General of Peoples Republic China here on Thursday said that Pakistan and China would continue to cooperate with each other and would further strengthen their relationship.

Talking to media following his participation in a session titled as "Dialogue" organized by Karachi Council on Foreign Relations, he said the Foreign Minister of his country as well as the China's special representative to UNO have made the Chinese stance towards the Kashmir issue clear and in favor of Pakistan.

"There is need to be extremely careful in charting out a negotiable solution to the long pending issue," he said.

Earlier the Consul General China in his brief statement followed by a dialogue with academics, former military men, former bureaucrats and industrialists expressed his absolute confidence about fate of Gwadar as an important international sea port in the region.

The Chinese Consul General in most categorical terms said the project would be made successful.

"The port is currently under construction and we will make it successful," said Wang Yu.

Mentioning that construction of sea ports are long term investments, he reminded that a berth has been built and related procedures are also being initiated .

The Consul General of PR of China said Pakistan is an attractive investment destination for the Chinese business men and he on regular basis was coming across sound groups from his country keen to assess prospects of their business ventures here.

Investment opportunities being contemplated by investors from China were said to be diverse and pertained to different sectors and that many were registered to be visiting Karachi as well as other parts of Sindh province.

To a question about garbage collection contracts awarded by Sindh Government under Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWB) to private companies from China, Wang Yu said he came to know about reservations of local authorities through newspapers only.

Referring to the complaints of the Chinese companies required to collect garbage from two different districts of Karachi, the Chinese CG said the matter needed to be negotiated.

Taking about second phase of CPEC, with specific reference to socio-economic development, he said it was initiated three years ago and as per design encompasses 27 different projects including six focussed on education, agriculture, health and medical care besides water and sanitation.

He reminded that people to people contact between China and Pakistan had always been a priority of his country and Pakistani youth comprise the largest number of foreign students enrolled with its medical, engineering and different technical institutions.

Similarly, he said there was also a sizable number of Chinese students acquiring education in different Pakistani universities.

This was said to be besides exchange of visits between journalists, artistes and professionals belonging to the two countries.