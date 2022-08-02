China stands by Pakistan in these difficult times: Rong

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Ambassador of China, Nong Rong on Tuesday said China was eager to support Pakistan in pursuing its development model appropriate for the circumstances on the ground because the two countries were all-weather friends.

The Chinese Ambassador who had his first public engagement following his return to Pakistan, delivered his opening remarks at a dialogue organised by Pakistan-China Institute and academy of Contemporary China and World Studies on 'Global Development & Governance' themed on 'Governance Experience Exchange Between Pakistan and China' with speakers from Pakistan and China, a news release said.

Ambassador Rong said through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), China was also eager to expand its exchanges in the area of governance, such as lowering poverty levels and raising peoples' standards of living.

He also praised the Communist Party of China (CPC), whose initiatives had profoundly changed China.

He said that the upcoming 20th Congress of CPC would make plans for the future and set new objectives that would be accomplished by working together to benefit all peoples. China and Pakistan are strategic allies that have consistently stood by one another through tough times.

Chairman of the Defense Committee of the Senate and Chairman of Pakistan-China Institute, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed at the outset, extended congratulations to China on the 95th Anniversary of founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) which was specially celebrated at the GHQ as a gesture of goodwill.

Senator Mushahid Hussain lauded the close cooperation between the Pakistan Army and PLA, including the comments by Pakistan COAS, General Bajwa, that both armies were 'brother in arms'.

Referring to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Asia and tentative plans for a journey to Taiwan, Senator Mushahid said this would be an unnecessary and unwarranted provocation, adding such a high level visit by an American official violate the One-China Policy agreed to by the United States and the People's Republic of China in the Shanghai Communique.

He said such provocations had the potential to destabilize Asia and generate a new type of confrontation, something Asia cannot afford in these challenging times.

Pakistan, he said, was firmly committed to the One-China Policy and to preserving, promoting and protecting the strategic partnership with China.

Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of China International Communications Group (CICG), Gao Anming stressed deepening high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and actively promoting the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Global development is inseparable from connectivity and open cooperation.

The joint construction of the "Belt and Road" pursues development, advocates win-win results, and conveys hope.

After the opening remarks, a joint research publication titled "Pakistan's View On Governance Of China In The New Era (2012-2022): Perception & Inspiration" was released by Ambassador (R) Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, former Foreign Secretary and currently DG, Institute of Strategic Studies. While presenting the paper, Aizaz Chaudhry said that China had climbed the ladder of development much faster than other countries. Under Mao Zedong, China focussed on three key areas: universal education, mobilization of women in the workforce, and mobilization of people in the workforce.

President of Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, Yu Yunquan said that in the report, many Pakistani experts believe that there are two reasons why China can achieve "good governance" in the new era: One is the wise leadership of President Xi Jinping whose thoughts on governing the country have been highly recognized by the international community including Pakistani Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif and the second is democratic consultative governance brings together a wide range of representation of people's power.