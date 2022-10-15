China successfully launches new remote sensing satellite

China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

The satellite, Yaogan-36, was launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 3:12 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Saturday and entered the planned orbit successfully, ecns reported.

This was the 444th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.