China Successfully Launches New Remote Sensing Satellite

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

The satellite, Yaogan-36, was launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 3:12 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Saturday and entered the planned orbit successfully, ecns reported.

This was the 444th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

