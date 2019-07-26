China supports US offer to mediate Kashmir dispute

China on Friday has said that it supports the constructive role of international community including the United States for bringing improvement in Pakistan-India relations through dialogue

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) China on Friday has said that it supports the constructive role of international community including the United States for bringing improvement in Pakistan-India relations through dialogue.At his regular news briefing in Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Office spokesperson hoped that the two countries can peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other bilateral disputes through dialogue and make concerted efforts to safeguard peace and stability in South Asia.The spokesperson said being neighbor to Pakistan and India, China sincerely hopes that the two countries can live in harmony.On the other hand, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus while briefing the newsmen in Washington termed talks between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump as successful.

Morgan Ortagus said this was the first meeting between PM Khan and President Trump which give the chance to President and Secretary of State to build a personal connection and rapport.The State Department spokesperson further said that PM Imran during the meeting with President Trump vowed to urge the Taliban to negotiate with Afghan government and we thinks that this is an important step as we are also committed to peace in Afghanistan.Morgan Ortagus said that a number of issues were discussed during meeting of PM Khan with President Trump and Secretary of State and added that now it is time to build upon success of these meetings and commitments.