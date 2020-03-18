China takes well care of Pakistani students stranded in China: Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday met with the parents of Children stranded in China after the outbreak of the coronavirus.

He informed the parents that their kids were being looked after very well by the government of China.

He said the whole world was witnessed that China had effectively fought with the deadly virus.

"China is the only country where the cases of coronavirus are on the decreasing trend" he apprised the visiting parents.

He said it was the difficult decision to not bring back the Pakistani students from the China but time had proven that it was a wise decision.

"We have made a promise that the government of Pakistan will take care of your children," he added.

He said out of 1179 students, financial assistance had been dispatched to 933 children till date.

He said food commodities for 1,179 Pakistani students would be dispatched to China on Thursday. He said requirements including food and money of the students would be shared with parents in advance.

He said the government was also considering taking care of the children in the holy month of Ramazan.

The SAPM also took notice for not providing medicine to students, directing the quarters concerned to ensure provision of medicine to students and furnish a report accordingly.

