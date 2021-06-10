UrduPoint.com
China Technical & Vocational Institute Likely To Be Completed Soon

Thu 10th June 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The 84 percent work on Pak-China Technical & Vocational Institute in Gwadar has been completed and expected to be operationalized by December 2021.

According to Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21, the project aimed to improve the technical skills of the local population to fulfill the needs of port operations, Gwadar Port Free Zone, Export Processing Zone, and other industrial and allied activities like tourism, hotel industry, hospitality management etc.

The detailed design was reviewed and approved in June 2019 and construction started in December 2019.

More Stories From Pakistan

