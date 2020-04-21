UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Three Gorges Corporation Donates Medical Supplies To NDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:33 PM

China Three Gorges Corporation donates medical supplies to NDMA

The China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC) Tuesday donated emergency medical supplies to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to help Pakistan fight the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC) Tuesday donated emergency medical supplies to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to help Pakistan fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan's Ambassador to China Naghmana A. Hashmi on behalf of the NDMA received the certificate of handing over of donations from CTGC Chairman Lei Mingshan.

Deputy Director General, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yao Wen, other senior Chinese government officials and corporate sector representatives were also present on the occasion.

The China Three Gorges Corporation is a leading Chinese enterprise engaged in several power projects worth US$ 6 billion in Pakistan. The donated medical supplies valuing RMB 10 million include a vast quantity of disposable surgical masks, N-95 masks, protective clothing and portable ventilators.

The critical medical supplies aimed at reinforcing Pakistan's disease prevention and control measures in its fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, would be transported via several special flights chartered by the CTGC in coming days.

Speaking on the occasion, the participants underscored that the medical supplies donated by CTGC were a demonstration of strong commitment and support the Chinese government, corporate sector and general public had extended to Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19.

Appreciating Pakistan's strong moral and material support to China in the early phase of COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, the participants reaffirmed China's firm resolve to stand by Pakistan during its fight against COVID-19.

Thanking the participants for their warm sentiments of goodwill and support, Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi appreciated the CTGC for its generous contribution to improve Pakistan's capacity in its efforts to curb and contain the viral epidemic.

She highlighted that the Pakistan Embassy, over the past few weeks, had received overwhelming donations of critical medical supplies from the cross-section of Chinese society thereby adding another chapter to the two countries' history of bilateral ties.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Wuhan Enterprise Moral From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Sharjah Executive Coun ..

6 minutes ago

“Pakistan Navy Launches Mangroves Plantation Cam ..

6 minutes ago

Global concern about the spread of the Coronavirus ..

20 minutes ago

Khairpur Police resolves two murder cases

2 minutes ago

Over 100 Refugees Test Positive for COVID-19 in Fa ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 437.7 mln distributed under PM Ehsaas Kafalat p ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.