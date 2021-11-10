UrduPoint.com

China To Attend Meeting On Afghanistan Hosted By Pakistan: Wang Wenbin

China's Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs, Yue Xiaoyong will lead a delegation to attend the Pakistan-hosted meeting on the Afghanistan situation on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said here on Wednesday

"China supports Pakistan in hosting the extended troika meeting. We support all efforts conducive for stability in Afghanistan to building up consensus in the world," he said during his regular briefing.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf will chair the Trioka Plus meeting.

The US State Department's Special Representative and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Afghanistan, Thomas West and Russia's Special Afghanistan Envoy Zamir Kabulov will also participate in the meeting.

This is the first full-fledged meeting off the Troika Plus after Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

The last meeting was held in Doha on Agusut 11 while another meeting was convened by Russia in Moscow on October 19.

